4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A group of women robbed a beauty retail store in Longview on Monday, according to Longview Police Department.

Police say they were called to the Ulta location at 3096 N. Eastman Road just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, several victims were in the store. They told police that they were pepper sprayed in the face by four women. The women took an undetermined amount of product from the store before spraying the women, they said, and then fled.

No surveillance video or description of the women has been released at this time.

