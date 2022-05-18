Dallas police officer arrested again for child sex assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas police officer accused of sexually abusing a child last year has been arrested on a second charge of Sexual Assault of a Child.

On June 9, 2021, the Dallas Police Department began an internal investigation into Officer Tyrone Williams.

A warrant was then issued for Sexual Assault of a Child on June 14, 2021. Williams turned himself in and was place on administrative leave.

On June 21, 2021, police identified more victims.

Nearly a year later, on May 17, 2022, the Public Integrity Unit obtained another warrant for a second charge of Sexual Assault of a Child.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

He remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

