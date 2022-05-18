Advertisement

Dallas police officer arrested again for child sex assault

Officer Tyrone Williams
Officer Tyrone Williams(CBS DFW for CBS affiliates only)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM- A Dallas police officer accused of sexually abusing a child last year has been arrested on a second charge of Sexual Assault of a Child.

On June 9, 2021, the Dallas Police Department began an internal investigation into Officer Tyrone Williams.

A warrant was then issued for Sexual Assault of a Child on June 14, 2021. Williams turned himself in and was place on administrative leave.

On June 21, 2021, police identified more victims.

Nearly a year later, on May 17, 2022, the Public Integrity Unit obtained another warrant for a second charge of Sexual Assault of a Child.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

He remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus
File Graphic
Waco financial adviser sued by former employer for allegedly defrauding customers to the tune of $17M

Latest News

School safety experts talk metal detectors
“We don’t want students feeling like they’re going into prison”: experts, school officials weigh in on metal detectors in schools
Early voting is underway for the March primary runoff election.
Bell County has an elections administrator for the first time since 2020
Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo scholarship recipients
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo sets a new record for scholarships
Heroic doctor, Baylor alum remembered by loved ones
Heroic doctor, Baylor alum remembered by loved ones