Killeen Police investigating armed robbery of gas station

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the man responsible for the aggravated robbery of a gas station in the 3000 block of Lake Road.

At around 12:01 a.m. on May 18, a man entered the gas station with a handgun and demanded money. The man held on to a customer paying at the counter while he demanded money from the clerk.

As soon as he was given money, he ran away from the gas station on foot, police said.

The suspect was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and is described by police as a Black man around six feet tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a red baseball cap, a dark sweatshirt with a hood, and black pants. The armed robber also had a dark colored mask over his mouth and nose. He was reportedly wearing white shoes with a red and green pattern on the sides.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash

