Advertisement

Killeen Police investigating armed robbery of gas station

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the man responsible for the aggravated robbery of a gas station in the 3000 block of Lake Road.

At around 12:01 a.m. on May 18, a man entered the gas station with a handgun and demanded money. The man held on to a customer paying at the counter while he demanded money from the clerk.

As soon as he was given money, he ran away from the gas station on foot, police said.

The suspect was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and is described by police as a Black man around six feet tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a red baseball cap, a dark sweatshirt with a hood, and black pants. The armed robber also had a dark colored mask over his mouth and nose. He was reportedly wearing white shoes with a red and green pattern on the sides.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardra Robinson, 31, is charged with murder
Victim identified in deadly Waco shooting; detectives cannot find gun
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus

Latest News

Killeen Police investigating armed robbery
The “Coconut Fire” in Wilbarger County. (Photo: BC Emergency Management)
Texas A&M Forest Service firefighter suffers burn wounds after downburst causes sudden change in wildfire’s behavior
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
US State Department pushing to see WNBA star Brittney Griner
Bell County appoints new elections administrator
Bell County appoints new elections administrator