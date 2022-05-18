Advertisement

Mexican restaurant, food trucks were ‘hub’ for cartel’s drug trafficking, AG says

The South Carolina attorney general said this taco truck outside the Los Primos restaurant was...
The South Carolina attorney general said this taco truck outside the Los Primos restaurant was trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw and Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A Mexican restaurant in South Carolina was using its brick-and-mortar business as well as its food trucks to traffic drugs, according to the state’s attorney general.

In a news release from the attorney general’s office, officials said 124 total charges have been issued against 34 suspects with ties to Mexican cartels in the case involving the Los Primos restaurant in Greenville.

According to the attorney general, the owners of the restaurant were trafficking drugs out of the business, including methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. Officials said the Los Primos restaurant was serving as a regional hub through which drugs were being trafficked to other states.

Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according to the South Carolina attorney general.(FOX Carolina News)

Investigators seized 11 kilograms of meth, 584 grams of cocaine, over 20 firearms, and $63,000 in cash during the investigation. They believe more than 1,000 kilograms of meth, 100 kilograms of cocaine, and 2 kilograms of heroin were trafficked through South Carolina by the operation.

The information gathered in the South Carolina investigation led authorities to seize more drugs from apartments and stash houses in Georgia. The bust there led authorities to seize approximately 200 kilos of meth, 3.5 kilos of cocaine, 3.2 kilos of heroin, 5 ounces of cocaine mixed with fentanyl, 183 pounds of marijuana, and 900 Xanax pills.

A substantial portion of the drugs found in Georgia were allegedly intended to be transported to South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardra Robinson, 31, is charged with murder
Victim identified in deadly Waco shooting; detectives cannot find gun
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Man arrested after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus

Latest News

The House is moving toward swift passage of legislation that would devote more federal...
House voting on domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo attack
In this image taken from video, Kevin Bruen, superintendent of the New York State Police, holds...
After Buffalo massacre, NY governor seeks action on guns
Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: Heard’s sister, friend back her assault claims against Depp
Nestlé is addressing the U.S. baby formula shortage by flying products into the country from...
Nestlé loading formula on planes to fly into US from Europe
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer’s FBI meeting