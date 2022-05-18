Mother of fallen Falls County sheriff’s deputy Matt Jones organizes blood drive in his honor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A blood drive is being held this week to honor the memory of a Falls County Sherriff’s Office deputy struck and killed on a rainy afternoon as he stopped to help a stranded motorist on the side of a highway in Riesel in 2019.

Matt Jones was just 30-years-old when he died and his mother, Debbie, said there would be no greater way to remember her son - known for helping others - than by giving the gift of life.

“I knew National Police week was coming up and I said, ‘I got to do something in honor of Matt,’ and I said, ‘he helped save lives. He helped protect lives. He was there to help others, so why can’t I do that and keep his legacy going?’”

Debbie is holding the blood drive Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. at her office, Blue Bonnett Health Services, on Londonderry Drive in Waco.

Autumn Outlaw is a co-worker and said they’re honored to be a part.

“We are excited to do it on Thursday,” Autumn said. “What a great way to honor him.”

Jones was a four-year veteran of the Falls County Sheriff’s Office and was serving as the office’s K-9 deputy at the time of his death.

His beloved dog, Thor, will also make an appearance at the blood drive.

Everyone agrees that Matt embodied happiness, joy and living life to the fullest, which is why the gift of blood only makes sense.

“I don’t believe I have ever met a happier person than Matt,” Falls County Sherrif Ricky Scaman told the mourners who filled First Woodway Baptist Church at the funeral.

“Matt always had that infectious smile on his face, never was rattled by a call, and always remained calm and cool and collected.”

Debbie said she plans to bring along pictures and memorabilia of her beloved son for donors to learn more about him.

“We’re going to have some of his awards he got from national last year, from the President out because we want people to know Matt,” Debbie said.

“I don’t’ like that he had to get it after because of the sacrifice but we’re proud of Matt and we want people to see all that people thought of him.”

Debbie encourages everyone to come out knowing that Matt would have been first in line to roll up his sleeve and help.

“He’d be the first right in line,” Debbie said. “He’d be first in line. I know he would be.”

