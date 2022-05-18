Advertisement

Several days of rain chances back in the forecast!

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
It’s been a long, hot and dry stretch of days with an early preview of summer for a majority of May. It looks as if we are in store for a weather pattern shift that brings more seasonable temperatures and wetter weather starting this weekend. Temperatures will be dropping and we could see storms as early as Friday evening.

Ahead of our cold front, a “mini-low” and dryline could spark up storms on Friday evening. Friday’s late-day and evening storms have the potential to be strong with gusty winds and hail being the main risk. Friday’s storms dissipate after sunset but the next round of rain arrives with Saturday’s front.

Saturday’s rain chance will likely be spotty showers and storms along the front. Since the front doesn’t look to move into our area until midday, high temperatures Saturday will likely be in the mid-to-upper 90s for more more day. The cooler air will filter in overnight and lows will be the low 60s for Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Some lingering showers to start Sunday, but overall, drier and pleasant with highs in the 70s and 80s!! More days with 80s for highs to start next week with ongoing rain chances as a more active pattern holds.

