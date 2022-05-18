Signs pointing to good rain chances next week!

The drop in temperatures set to arrive this weekend is still on the way, but we’re now starting to see signs that rain chances will be going back up again behind Saturday’s front as a storm system rolls through the Southern Plains early next week. Until the rain and cooler temperatures arrive, the heat will continue. Temperatures today are starting out in the low-to-mid 70s with widespread clouds and a few sprinkles. Isolated sprinkles are possible through mid-morning but most likely won’t see the sprinkles fall (rainbow colored or otherwise). Skies will gradually clear as we move into the afternoon with record-highs expected today in the mid-to-upper 90s. The high temperature record today, tomorrow, and Friday is 95°. We’re expecting today’s 97° high to bump to 98° Thursday and then 99° on Friday. Friday’s going to be the last day with record highs (hopefully for a while) but it’s also the transition day into a stormier weather pattern.

Saturday’s cold front continues to slow down and is expected to arrive late Saturday afternoon, but Friday’s transition into a wet-weather pattern likely helps storms to form Friday afternoon along the dry line. Friday’s late-day and evening storms should be strong with gusty winds and hail being the main risk. Friday’s storms dissipate after sunset but the next round of rain arrives with Saturday’s front. Saturday’s rain chances are only near 30% and are actually slightly lower than Friday since we may not have enough of a moisture return to bring us widespread rain. High temperatures Saturday will likely be in the mid-to-upper 90s again because the cooler air with the front won’t swing through until the end of the day.

Cooler weather from Saturday’s front brings us a phenomenal Sunday with morning lows in the low-to-mid 60s reaching the low-to-mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for rain Sunday as the lingering front to our south could send a stray shower or two our way, but better chances arrive Monday and Tuesday. While we’ll still need to fine-tune some of the details, the best rain chances look to be late Monday and Tuesday with potentially widely scattered to numerous showers and storms. It is May so strong storms are possible but this system looks be more of a rain-maker than a storm maker with potentially over an inch of rain in some locations. The forecast isn’t a slam dunk just yet and there’s a distinct possibility that the rain doesn’t work out in our favor, but odds are increasing!

