STEM day comes true for one Killeen ISD elementary school

Killeen ISD's first STEAM day
Killeen ISD's first STEAM day(KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla and Michael A. Cantu
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An Killeen Independent School District school decided to make science fun for students on STEM Day, focusing on creative and unique ways to generate interest in science, technology, engineering and math.

Trimmier Elementary School held the first STEAM Day on Wednesday, for not only its students, but for the entire school district.

“The timing of this event was intentional after we had to focus on state (STAAR) assessments,” said Harriet Wrabetz, assistant principal.

All day students from Pre-k to 5th grade took part in activities that not only engaged them, but let them get hands on in some STEM-related activities.

An exciting moment of the day was when the KWTX Weather Authority’s Storm Edge arrived on campus with Meteorologist Elliot Wilson, who demonstrated how he chases the storms to keep people informed during severe weather.

With help from teachers and volunteers, the gym was transformed into the “drone” area with students having to, not only make sure to pay attention, but to also talk to each other on how to fly the device with a remote.

Small drones flying in the school gym
Small drones flying in the school gym(KWTX)

From making butter to making a home for a little pig from the “Three Little Pigs” where the experiment would be to see if the wolf would be able to blow the house down where students used molding clay and toothpicks.

“I’m more excited than them,” said Yulissa Rosa Hernandez, kindergarten bilingual teacher.

The school, as a whole, also performed an activity of their own dominoes falling using cereal boxes from all students. Wrabetz credits a video she saw on Facebook for the idea.

Cereal Box Dominos
Cereal Box Dominos(KWTX)

