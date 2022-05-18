Waco city leaders seeking feedback on future developments in downtown area

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco is constantly growing and changing, and city leaders are taking a look at what that means for the downtown area.

The City of Waco wants to know what they are doing well and what needs to change to benefit both people who live here and who come to visit as the area grows.

“We have so many visitors than we had in the past and, as everyone has noticed, we have so much more construction downtown than we have had in the past,” Amy Burlarley-Hyland, Director of Public Works, said. “That construction gives us the opportunity to include opportunities that we haven’t been able to before like park benches, better sidewalks, bike lanes.”

The City of Waco is taking a look at things like how downtown looks, where to park, ease of getting around, and the overall theme as part of their Downtown Implementation Plan.

That’s why they created a website so you can give your input.

Residents are ready to have their voices heard.

“Walkability I think would be a really good improvement for Waco, having safer crosswalks, more paved out areas,” business owner Norma Benitez said. “I think that would be great "

For Amanda Miner, it’s her first time in Waco from Michigan and she says it didn’t take long to notice some improvements could be made.

“There’s lots of vacancies you can see and lots of room for cool businesses to come in,” Miner said.

These are the types of ideas city leaders say they value and they want to hear from you.

“There are two things you can do,” Burlarley-Hyland said. “One of them is a survey you can fill out very quickly, a few survey questions, put in some extra information if you want. The other one is an interactive map where you can zoom in on the map and click on a feature and say what you would like there.”

You have a couple of months to give your input but they say the sooner the better.

