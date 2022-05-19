10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: May 21 & 22

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Join the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce as it presents the annual Rabbit Fest at Copperas Cove City Park. Each year over 42,000 people attend this festival which offers food and craft vendors, carnival rides, live entertainment, and much more. And don’t forget the Rabbit Fest parade on Saturday morning at 10:00am. Treat the entire family to a weekend of food, fun, and entertainment.

Barrel racing, calf roping, bull riding... the 75th Killeen Rodeo has it all this weekend at the Killeen Rodeo Arena. The excitement starts on Saturday at 8 p.m. Get tickets in advance for a discount.

Who cooks the best steak in Texas? Find out this Saturday at the Texas Steak Cookoff. The day starts at 10:00 am in the Historic Downtown Business District of Hico. Steak taste, shop local, and enjoy live music on the main stage. Additional activities include a Wine Tasting, Beer Garden and a VIP Dinner.

A brand new Downtown Temple Foodie Tour highlights local eats this Saturday at 2 p.m. Meet at Tour Temple downtown and make stops along the way. Vietnamese cuisine done American style, Korean Mexican fusion, Jamaican cuisine are all featured in the tour. Pricing is $25 per person and that is all-inclusive.

The Texas Veterans Parade exists to honor Texas Veterans from all wars and conflicts and to teach our children about the sacrifices of Veterans for liberty and freedom. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Gold Star War Monument located on the Navarro County House lawn in Corsicana.

Join your favorite heroes from the DC Universe, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Cyborg at the DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers exhibit which opens at the Mayborn Museum in Waco this weekend. Wear your favorite superhero costume on opening day, Saturday, for a chance to win the costume contest at 11:30 a.m. The exhibit helps explore themes of teamwork, self-discovery, strength, and justice while on the trail of a group of supervillains.

Centex Crime Stoppers hosts a 5K/10K Donut Dash on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. The race starts and finishes at the Gatesville City Pool located at 300 S. 8th Street. All proceeds will benefit Centex Crime Stoppers.

Visit NeighborWorks Waco between 9 AM and Noon on Saturday to check the Plant Sale! Select some beautiful greenery or flowers for your yard or garden at discounted prices. Purchases support the ongoing community development and housing work done by NeighborWorks Waco.

Free Ukuleles for Ukraine Concert Fundraiser in front of Zales at the Richland Mall in Waco Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Donations are appreciated and will go to World Central Kitchen. You can donate in person or online. For more information on how to donate, visit the event Facebook page.

The Scott Burgess Memorial 5k was established in 2013 to honor Scott was killed in Afghanistan while serving in the Army. This year’s race is Saturday at 9 a.m. and a kids 1 mile race will immediately follow. The race starts and finishes in downtown Franklin with a full day of family fun including a festival, games, live music and more. All race proceeds go to a scholarship program benefiting the youth of Robertson County, where Scott was raised.

