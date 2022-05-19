Advertisement

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

Ten people were killed at a Buffalo grocery store. (WKBW, CNN, MERCEDES PATTERSON, LENNY LANCE/FACEBOOK, GARNELL WHITFIELD JR./FAMILY PHOTOS, THE BUFFALO NEWS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 911 dispatcher is on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend’s shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.

A spokesperson for the Erie County executive said “termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month.

An employee at the supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman on Saturday told The Buffalo News that she was whispering during the 911 call because she feared the shooter would hear her.

The employee alleges the dispatcher shouted at her, asked why she was whispering — then hung up.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

