FTC warns of baby formula scammers in consumer alert

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The FTC has sent a warning to those in need of baby formula of scammers who are exploiting the high demand during the shortage.

Scammers are going online and tricking desperate parents and caregivers into paying steep prices for formula that never arrives.

According to the FTC, scammers may set up fake websites or profiles on social media platforms with product images and logos of well-known formula brands — all to make you think you’re buying products from the companies’ official websites.

Before ordering from an unfamiliar online store, follow this advice to help avoid a scam and find help:

If you suspect a scam, let us know about it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

