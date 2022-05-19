Harker Heights suspect arrested for 22 bundles of marijuana in North Texas

ITASCA, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas driver was arrested in North Texas after police found marijuana.

The Itasca Police Department night officers stopped a car on May 16 for a traffic stop where the driver was traveling from Oklahoma City to Harker Heights.

During the stop, officers found 22 bundles of vacuum sealed marijuana with each bundle having approximately 1lb of marijuana of various strands.

“For our agency, we typically do not arrest for marijuana, as most of the time it’s in a misdemeanor amount less than 4oz. This was just slightly more than we are comfortable just issuing a drug paraphernalia for,” said the police on their Facebook.

The suspect was transported to Hill County Jail and charged with Delivery of Marijuana over 5lbs and less than 50lbs.

Its estimated the street value of around $50,000 to $60,000 based on where it came from in Oklahoma to where it was heading in Central Texas.

