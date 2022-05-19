Advertisement

Harker Heights suspect arrested for 22 bundles of marijuana in North Texas

22 bundles of vacuum sealed marijuana with each bundle having approximately 1lb of marijuana...
22 bundles of vacuum sealed marijuana with each bundle having approximately 1lb of marijuana of various strands.(Itasca Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITASCA, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas driver was arrested in North Texas after police found marijuana.

The Itasca Police Department night officers stopped a car on May 16 for a traffic stop where the driver was traveling from Oklahoma City to Harker Heights.

During the stop, officers found 22 bundles of vacuum sealed marijuana with each bundle having approximately 1lb of marijuana of various strands.

“For our agency, we typically do not arrest for marijuana, as most of the time it’s in a misdemeanor amount less than 4oz. This was just slightly more than we are comfortable just issuing a drug paraphernalia for,” said the police on their Facebook.

The suspect was transported to Hill County Jail and charged with Delivery of Marijuana over 5lbs and less than 50lbs.

Its estimated the street value of around $50,000 to $60,000 based on where it came from in Oklahoma to where it was heading in Central Texas.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardra Robinson, 31, is charged with murder
Victim identified in deadly Waco shooting; detectives cannot find gun
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
Incident at La Vega Intermediate School under investigation.
La Vega P.E. teacher not returning after several students became ill, hospitalized

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police: Individual arrested after pursuit not the inmate who escaped in Leon County
Dry Creek Fire in Hamilton County
Texas A&M Fire service takes over ‘Dry Creek Fire’ in Hamilton County
Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court sentenced Willie Ross Davis Jr., 61, to...
Hewitt man who sexually abused two brothers, recorded assaults sentenced
FILE- Estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that Texas' Hispanic...
The U.S. census estimates it missed more than a half-million Texans during 2020 count