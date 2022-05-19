Advertisement

Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide of three adults, one 4-year-old

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(Source: MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent murder-suicide of four people on Thursday.

Deputies responded to an incident at around 9:20 a.m. in the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive where they discovered at least 4 individuals shot and possibly deceased.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a woman, her 4-year-old daughter, her mother and who appears to he an estranged ex-husband were found at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooter went to the apartment where he shot the two women and child before turning the gun on himself.

Police have recovered the pistol used in the murder-suicide.

During a press conference , when the wife of the suspect did not show up for work this morning at a school connected to a mosque authorities were called to show up at the apartment.

The couple appears to have been estranged and undergoing the process of a formal separation or divorce, as reported by KHOU. He added that there was a history of ongoing issues.

There was an investigation into allegations that the father tried to injure the 4-year-old daughter by possibly drowning her a few weeks ago, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

There was also another incident recently where the estranged husband slashed the tires on his wife’s vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Resources for Domestic Violence victims and families

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text LineText HOME to 741741.

Or text LOVEIS to 22522.

