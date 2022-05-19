Hot & dry transitions to a wetter weather pattern... needed rain on the way!

After a three solid weeks of summer hot and dry weather, we will see a turn around back to May and spring-like weather this weekend. Before our weather changes arrive we have to get through 2 more hot days with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s Friday and the low to mid 90s for Saturday. Friday isn’t completely without a rain chance though... in fact, we could see some strong to severe storms in the afternoon/evening along a dryline. Friday’s storms may linger through around 11 PM before rain dissipates. The best chance for scattered showers and storms on Saturday comes late in the afternoon and evening hours, when our cold front finally moves in.

The weather pattern turns unsettled starting on Sunday depending on where the front stalls. If the front stalls south of our area, we’ll be expecting a mostly dry day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The storm system moving through next week starts to arrive late Sunday and will send waves of off-and-on showers and storms through our area through at least early Wednesday and potentially even longer. The rain will of course keep highs down into the upper 70s and low 80s but we could be dealing with just a bit too much rain all at once. As the periodic heavy rainfall moves through, we’re expecting widespread rainfall totals near 2″ with isolated higher totals 3″-4″+ certainly possible. There could also be a bullseye of 6″ of rain somewhere in Central Texas but it’s far too early for any specificity like that. Although most model data continues to ramp up next week’s rain chances and rainfall totals, I’ll urge a bit of caution. While multi-inch rain totals are trending upward, next week’s rain isn’t a slam dunk just yet.

