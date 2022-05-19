Advertisement

House fire outside Killeen results in death of woman

Deadly fire in the 300 block of Whispering Oaks Loop.
Deadly fire in the 300 block of Whispering Oaks Loop.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt concluded his investigation and could not find the cause of a deadly fire outside the city of Killeen.

The blaze was reported at about 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Whispering Oaks Loop on Wednesday, May 18.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. A woman inside the home died as a result of the blaze.

No further information was provided.

