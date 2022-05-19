House fire outside Killeen results in death of woman

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt concluded his investigation and could not find the cause of a deadly fire outside the city of Killeen.

The blaze was reported at about 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Whispering Oaks Loop on Wednesday, May 18.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. A woman inside the home died as a result of the blaze.

No further information was provided.

