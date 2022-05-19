Advertisement

Leon County residents grow impatient as manhunt for escaped inmate enters one week

Escaped inmate still missing after a week of searching in Leon County.
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - As Authorities to continue to search in Leon County for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez, some residents feel that he isn’t even in the area anymore. Diana Axthelm says it’s hard for her to think Lopez is still in Leon County especially since it has been some time since there have been any new updates on the search

" Things look like he’s not here anymore. There’s no more information about where he’s at or sightings of him,” says Axthelm.

This situation has caught the attention of some that don’t live here in the Brazos Valley as well. Chaz Jones is from Houston but has been keeping up with how the search has been going. Jones thinks as the days go by it’s more likely he is long gone.

“They definitely brought out enough manpower, and they got a lot of people and they’ve been locking a lot of roads down and standing by, and also getting surronding help from surrounding areas but know. It’s the seventh day the more time goes by the least likely their chances,” says Jones.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice still believes Lopez is somewhere in Leon County. Although some are growing impatient, TDCJ Public Information Officer Robert Hurst says the support that the officers have keeps their spirits high.

“The community is very supportive of what we’re doing out here. They understand what’s going on, they know we want this guy back in custody,” says Lopez.

The reward still stands at $50,000 for anyone that can provide information that could lead to Gonzalo Lopez’s arrest.

