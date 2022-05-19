‘Little bit of tension on the dais’ after Killeen councilwoman calls for recount

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - There is a little city hall trouble brewing in the area after calls were made for a vote recount.

A Killeen city council member, who lost the May 7 election by 26 votes, has officially submitted paperwork to get things scanned over once again. This is coming from at-large councilwoman Mellisa Brown.

The way those seats are elected is those with the most votes get the seats that are open. This year, there were three seats open and after votes were counted Brown came in at No. 4.

And before votes were officially canvassed on Tuesday, it was announced Brown submitted a petition for a recount.

“There was a little bit of tension on the dais,” said Brown. “I think I felt more tension from the audience because they didn’t know what was going on.”

Tension, because the two others who were supposed to be sworn-in will have to wait things out until the recount is settled. That includes former mayor Jose Segarra and possible newcomer Ramon Alvarez.

Along with a handful of proposition and the mayor’s seat, Killeen was to elect the council members during the May 7 election. When the results came in it was Segarra, currently councilman Ken Wilkerson and Alvarez taking the three open spots.

Brown came in fourth, behind Alvarez by 26 votes, according to county data.

“I think (the recount) has been anticipated the whole time, since last Saturday, since the 7th,” said Brown.

Alvarez was unable to speak with KWTX News 10, but did send an emailed statement. In that, he said he has no other plans than to wait and sit things out.

“It’s every candidate’s right to petition for a recount if they feel it necessary so I will patiently await the results and congratulate the winner(s) accordingly,” Alvarez wrote. “Whatever the outcome I will continue to serve this community as I have for the majority of my life, whether in this capacity or another.”

Officials with Bell County said a recount should take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, but those with the City of Killeen have not confirmed an official date, yet.

However, the city said it hopes to have things wrapped up before Tuesday, the next city council meeting.

As for what Brown is expecting.

“I don’t know yet,” said Brown. “Let me put it this way. I’m grateful for everything, I have no personal animosity for anyone.”

