Naval Reserve in North Texas on lockdown due to shooting, police find suspicious vehicle and package

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - North Texas and federal authorities are responding to a lockdown near the Naval Reserve Main Gate near Fort Worth.

The White Settlement Police Department responded to a shooting at 5:35 a.m. Thursday at One Lockheed Blvd and Spur 341.

“As a result of the gunfire, the main gate has been closed and all employees being rerouted to other entrances/exits,” reports CBSDFW.

One person is dead following the shooting as reported by CBS DFW.

According to police, a suspicious device has been found in a suspect’s vehicle.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

