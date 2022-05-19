Processing center on Highway 83 to help with possible surge of migrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new tent facility has been set up along Highway 83 to help with processing undocumented immigrants.

It’s one of eight that are being put into place along the southern border to help with a potential surge, should Title 42 be lifted next week.

Congressman Henry Cuellar explained Laredo’s role when it comes to processing the thousands of people brought in every day.

Cuellar says, “Laredo has now become a processing center, about 1,500 people that they are processing, we are taking here in Laredo people from Yuma, Arizona, El Paso, Del Rio, Eagle Pass, the valley and even Miami. Laredo is now a processing center.”

The congressman goes on to say that they are hiring about 100 processing coordinators and shift supervisors.

Cuellar added that about 90 percent of the people seeking political asylum are rejected.

