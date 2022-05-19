TDCJ prison bus breaks down in Bryan
The bus had to pull over near the Highway 21 exit on northbound Highway 6.
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A TDCJ bus parked alongside Highway 6 in Bryan Thursday afternoon had some residents and drivers in the area concerned, but state prison officials tell KBTX it was only a mechanical issue.
Eventually, a second bus showed up to pick up inmates who were on the broken-down bus.
A spokesman for TDCJ said there was a broken fan belt on the bus.
Bryan police were on standby along the highway as the inmates were put onto the new bus.
