Unidentified man shoots himself at Naval Reserve entry gate, investigation on why

Authorities at the scene
Authorities at the scene(White Settlement Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in North Texas are investigating why a man drove to the Lockheed gate of the Naval Reserve with a firearm.

The White Settlement Police Department responded to a shooting at 5:35 a.m. Thursday at One Lockheed Blvd and Spur 341 where officers found a man in his 60s deceased.

According to police, the man had made previous comments about a federal law enforcement agency before the shooting to security at the gate.

The area was secured an to allow the Fort Worth Police Department and Fort Worth Police Fire Department Bomb Technicians to arrive and render the items inside the car safe.

“We’re being very cautious and the reason that we took this route is that he made some comments that were deemed as concerning to the Lockheed security team prior to the shooting,” Christopher Cook, the police chief with the White Settlement Police Department in a press conference reported by CBSDFW.

No injuries were reported.

The body has not been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“We’re looking into the possibility that he may be an employee or prior employee,” Cook said. “We’re working with Lockheed... really we’ll get to answer that question when we get his actual identity.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

