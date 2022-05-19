Advertisement

Waco Police: Individual arrested after pursuit not the inmate who escaped in Leon County

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is dispelling rumors spreading online about a pursuit Thursday morning and false claims it involved Gonzalo Lopez, the convicted killer who hijacked a prison bus and escaped more than a week ago in Leon County, Texas.

“The individual who has been apprehended thanks to the hard work from our officers and K9 unit is NOT the escaped inmate from Leon County,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Waco Police said department officers were assisting an outside agency on a stolen vehicle report from Hillsboro.

At around 8:30 a.m., officers located the stolen vehicle near the 1700 Block of Dallas Circle Drive in Waco.

The driver allegedly led police on a pursuit and then tried to escape on foot near Bogey Lane.

K9 Andor was able to apprehend the suspect, later identified as 17-year-old Malik Williams.

Williams is facing a charge of evading arrest in Waco. Hillsboro Police will be adding additional charges regarding the initial stolen vehicle report, Waco Police said.

“This was an isolated incident and has nothing to do with the escaped Leon County inmate. The Waco Police Department has no reason to believe he is in Waco and there is not a danger to the public,” the department said.

