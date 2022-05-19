Waco’s OTB Cyclery hosting Enduro Racing mountain bike event at Cameron Park

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Like many outdoor activities, mountain biking has seen a sharp rise in popularity since the Covid-19 lockdowns.

For months on end, high demand and short supplies made finding parts or completed bikes quite difficult. Even used bikes were going for a premium.

Manufacturers are finally catching up and the sport is showing no signs of slowing down.

For the first time ever, Cameron Park will be the location for an Enduro Racing mountain bike race on Saturday, May 21st. So far, more than 80 riders have signed up.

OTB Cyclery on Elm Street in Waco is hosting the event. The race was the idea of the shop’s owner, Shane Howard.

“The people that got into mountain biking during the pandemic realized how much fun it is and you’re seeing a big wave of people continuing to do the sport and signing up for this type of event,” Howard said.

With 20 plus miles of trails, Cameron Park has long been a popular place for cross country races like the Cameron Park Blowout.

Howard said this race will be different.

“The entire course will be about seven miles long but only the downhill sections will be timed. There will only be one rider on the courses at a time so you’re racing the clock not fighting against other riders.”

Riders will enter categories according to age, and skill level.

There are separate divisions for men, women and youth with categories ranging from beginner to professional.

Enduro Racing is becoming more popular, especially in the South.

Howard says riders from out of town are, no doubt, in for a Cameron Park shock.

“We have riders signed up from Dallas, Austin and Houston. I think they’re going to be surprised when they see the trails we have to offer,” he said.

Registration ends at midnight on Friday, May 20th

Timing chip pick up starts at 8 am and the racing starts at around 9.

“We will have cold drinks and pizza after the race. It’s going to be a good time,” Howard said.

They still need volunteers to help out with the event.

