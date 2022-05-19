Advertisement

Cyber-tip leads to arrest of Central Texas man on child pornography charges

Shawn Roger Roby, 27, on two counts of possession of child pornography
Shawn Roger Roby, 27, on two counts of possession of child pornography(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers on Wednesday, May 18, arrested Shawn Roger Roby, 27, on two counts of possession of child pornography after receiving a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the uploading of child pornography to a web-based storage platform.

Police said forensic examination of Roby’s electronic devices led to the discovery of multiple files of child pornography.

Roby was arrested without incident and was transported to the McLennan County Jail.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardra Robinson, 31, is charged with murder
Victim identified in deadly Waco shooting; detectives cannot find gun
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck
Incident at La Vega Intermediate School under investigation.
La Vega P.E. teacher not returning after several students became ill, hospitalized

Latest News

Douglas Eric Hill, 31, remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $300,000.
Fugitive wounded in shootout with McLennan County deputies files civil rights lawsuit
The Solid Waste Equipment Operators are collecting more than 1,200 containers a day, about 400...
Killeen City Council approves emergency pay increase for solid waste workers
Crime scene tape
Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide of three adults, one 4-year-old
22 bundles of vacuum sealed marijuana with each bundle having approximately 1lb of marijuana...
Harker Heights suspect arrested for 22 bundles of marijuana in North Texas