Cyber-tip leads to arrest of Central Texas man on child pornography charges

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers on Wednesday, May 18, arrested Shawn Roger Roby, 27, on two counts of possession of child pornography after receiving a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the uploading of child pornography to a web-based storage platform.

Police said forensic examination of Roby’s electronic devices led to the discovery of multiple files of child pornography.

Roby was arrested without incident and was transported to the McLennan County Jail.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.