Y’all ready for rain? A multi-inch rainfall event could arrive next week!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
We continue to add onto what currently the hottest May on record with record heat expected both today and tomorrow with near record highs Saturday but we’re expecting cooler weather to arrive this weekend before potentially drought busting rainfall rolls through next week. Today’s highs will be similar to yesterday in the 90s with some triple-digits west of Highway 281. It’ll be west of Highway 281 that there will be a 10% chance of a decaying storm moving through between 6 PM and 10 PM. Highs may be a touch warmer tomorrow with a few extra clouds overhead, but Friday’s rain chances are higher, close to 30%. The dry line may kick up thunderstorms after 4 PM west of Highway 281. If these storms form, they’ll be strong and they should march east toward the I-35 corridor just before sunset. Friday’s storms may linger through around 11 PM before rain dissipates. Rain chances have dropped to 30% as some forecast model data suggests a layer of warm air aloft could keep the storms suppressed. Saturday’s cold front arrives late in the day and at night so highs will again be back in the mid-to-upper 90s with the best chance for scattered showers and storms late in the afternoon and evening hours.

The weather pattern turns unsettled starting on Sunday depending on where the front stalls. If the front stalls south of our area, we’ll be expecting a mostly dry day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The storm system moving through next week starts to arrive late Sunday and will send waves of off-and-on showers and storms through our area through at least early Wednesday and potentially even longer. The rain will of course keep highs down into the upper 70s and low 80s but we could be dealing with just a bit too much rain all at once. As the periodic heavy rainfall moves through, we’re expecting widespread rainfall totals near 2″ with isolated higher totals 3″-4″+ certainly possible. There could also be a bullseye of 6″ of rain somewhere in Central Texas but it’s far too early for any specificity like that. Although most model data continues to ramp up next week’s rain chances and rainfall totals, I’ll urge a bit of caution. While multi-inch rain totals are trending upward, next week’s rain isn’t a slam dunk just yet.

