Bryan Police say 7-year-old struck by gunfire in Thursday night shooting

7-year-old shot in Bryan, police on scene.
7-year-old shot in Bryan, police on scene.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith and Karla Castillo
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A seven-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by gunfire late Thursday night.

Bryan Police were called to the 1500 block of Military Drive around 11:00 p.m. following a shooting. Officers say they found the boy, who was a passenger in a vehicle, struck by gunfire.

Investigators believe the boy was traveling in the vehicle that was the intended target in this shooting. Police say the boy was treated on scene and released.

They’re asking anyone with information to call the Bryan Police Department at (979) 209-5300.

