Affidavit: Waco woman fired rounds point-blank as victim laid on the ground following altercation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ardra Charlette Robinson, 31, charged with murder in the killing of John Wesley Perry III, shot the victim point-blank as he laid on the ground following an altercation in the parking lot of Octapharma Plasma on May 17, 2022, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals.

Waco Police officers were dispatched to the strip mall parking lot in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard at about 8:20 a.m. and found Perry dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives obtained security footage that shows Perry entering Octapharma Plasma and waiting inside for several minutes. The footage reveals, that shortly after Perry entered a business, a woman, later identified as Robinson, pulled up to the business in a maroon Mercury sedan, entered, and checked in on a kiosk.

“The female appears to converse with the victim, and they both exit the business,” the document states, adding Perry and Robinson both entered the Mercury sedan.

Perry is then seen in the footage exiting the Mercury and “there appears to be a brief altercation as the male exits the vehicle, and he falls to the ground.”

Robinson, the affidavit states, then exits the Mercury and “she stands near where the victim is on the ground for several seconds” before appearing “to point a handgun at the victim and shoot him as he lays on the ground.”

Robinson reentered the Mercury and fled the scene, the document states.

A witness at the scene reportedly heard Perry yelling, “No! No! No!” as he was shot. The witness also “heard” Robinson fire several rounds at Perry, the document states.

After reviewing the security footage, staff at Octapharma Plasma provided detectives with the information of the woman who had checked in at the kiosk prior to the altercation and the shooting. The information led detectives to Robinson, the document states.

Detectives obtained the information for a Mercury sedan registered under Robinson’s name and alerted police officers.

An officer spotted the Mercury near the 700 block of W. Waco Drive, pulled Robinson over and took her into custody. Robinson agreed to speak with detectives and admitted to shooting Perry, the affidavit states.

The woman, the document reveals, further said she was in a dating relationship with Perry and they argued inside the Mercury. The woman also said Perry did not assault her in any way and that he was not armed.

“She admitted that she shot the victim several times. She admitted that she saw what the victim looked like on the ground after she shot him, and she admitted she knew he was dead when she left the scene. She admitted she shot the victim with her revolver,” the affidavit states.

Detectives are looking for the gun used in the murder and are asking for the public’s help finding the weapon, which may have been thrown out a car window near the 1600 Block of W. Waco Drive.

If you do locate a handgun, please immediately call police at 254-750-7500.

This is the 13th murder in Waco this year.

