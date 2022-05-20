Advertisement

Baylor University extends President Livingstone’s contract in recognition of ‘exemplary leadership’

Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone. (Baylor University photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University Board of Regents voted to extend the contract of President Linda A. Livingstone to 2032 “in recognition of her exemplary leadership that has elevated Baylor as a preeminent Christian research university with strengths across the board in academics, research and athletics.”

The approved contract includes an eight-year base term with the option of two additional one-year extensions.

Livingstone assumed leadership of the private university on June 1, 2017.

“I thank the Board of Regents for their continued trust in me to uphold Baylor’s distinct mission, historic traditions and the vital role Baylor plays in higher education as the preeminent Christian research university,” President Livingstone said.

“The past five years included many challenges at the outset, but also many rewarding opportunities – from our expanding academic enterprise and R1 designation to unprecedented success in fundraising and athletics – while remaining centered on our Christian mission to educate students for worldwide leadership and service within a caring community.

