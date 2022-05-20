College Station police investigate gunfire at Northgate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating reports of gunfire in the Northgate district early Friday morning.

Officers say around 2:00 a.m. a verbal altercation outside a bar in the 100 block of Church Street led to an altercation near the Coyote Lot.

According to police, one of the parties involved displayed a handgun and fired it into the air, then fled the scene.

No one was injured during the incident. Authorities are asking if you have any information related to the incident to call (979) 764-3600.

Northgate Gunfire - At about 2 a.m. today, patrons leaving Hydro Fusion Lounge (101 Church Avenue #1200) engaged in a verbal altercation outside the bar with another subject. The altercation continued into the nearby Coyote Lot; (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/UUOs3r0nvg — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) May 20, 2022

