Cow ‘visits’ Ohio elementary school

Dr. Jamie Kuntz says the cow was trying to avoid a bath(New Richmond Exempted Village School District)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - A runaway cow ended up in front of Monroe Elementary School in New Richmond on Wednesday.

Principal Dr. Jamie Kuntz says the cow lives on a farm across from the school.

Dr. Kuntz says the cow was getting a bath when she escaped and wandered to the front doors of Monroe Elementary.

The cow was safely returned to the farm after a few minutes of freedom.

Apparently, she did not want to get a bath... just like some kids.

Cow escaped from farm and made it across the street to Monroe Elementary School.(New Richmond Exempted Village School District)

