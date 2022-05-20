Advertisement

Disappearance of Waco woman is now a murder case in Coryell County

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The disappearance of Elizabeth Rios, 44, of Waco, is now being investigated as a murder by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect is in custody, Waco Police said.

Law enforcement officials confirm to KWTX the suspect in the murder case is Jessica Colleen Robinson, 34, currently held on charges of murder and theft of property.

Rios was reportedly last seen in Gatesville, Texas on April 2, 2022, police said.

“Elizabeth has yet to be found and we will continue to assist as needed,” Waco Police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Coryell County Sheriff’s Department at 254-865-7201.

