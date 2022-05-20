Federal agents prepare for the end of Title 42

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - On Thursday, DPS and Texas Military conducted drills along the river to prepare in case a surge of migrants was to cross illegally through our border.

On Friday, U.S Customs and Border Protection officials conducted drills at a Laredo bridge in the event a surge of migrants crossed through our ports of entry.

The agents deployed smoke bombs while marching towards the Mexican side of the border.

Bridge one has been temporarily closed to the public during the duration of the drills.

In the past officials have called this a “large-scale operational readiness exercise”.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.