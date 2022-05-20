Fire underway at the City of Waco Landfill in Woodway

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the warm temperature in Central Texas, a fire is currently underway at the City of Waco Landfill Friday morning.

The Waco Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1624 block of Hannah Hill Road in Woodway.

Crews are currently turning over soil to smother the fire, according to sources.

“During warmer weather this tends to happen,” said Keith Guillory, Waco Fire Marshall.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

