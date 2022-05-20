Advertisement

Fire at Club Krush under investigation

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights and Killeen fire department units early Friday morning quickly entered Club Krush and contained a fire before it spread to other parts of the building.

The blaze was reported shortly before 4 a.m. on May 20. The club, empty at the time of the fire, is located at 201 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was seen emanating from the west end of the building.

No injuries were reported after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

