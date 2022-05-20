Advertisement

Good News Friday: May 20, 2022

By Ashley Ruiz and Alfonso Rosales
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High School wants to give a shout out to senior Zander Lim, who set the record for most state UIL appearances at Visual Arts Scholastic event in Waco ISD history. He’s competed for four years, and has accrued eight regional, four state qualifying, and three state medals.

Copperas Cove High School students competed in the State Special Olympics Championship. The team was formed last year, and won the regional championship. This year, the team captured the State Championship, and qualified for the National games in Florida. Good job, Bulldawgs!

Killeen ISD wants to congratulate its national qualifying Texas Association of Future Educators students for being recognized by our Board of Trustees. These future educators scored highly in their respective categories. Congrats to you all! You will all make fantastic teachers!

Waco ISD wants to congratulate Ricardo Felix, for receiving High School Coach of the Year, and Aubrey Davis, for Middle School Coach of the Year. Thank you for all your hard work, and believing in the student athletes.

Finally we want to send a big Happy Birthday to Arlett Ramirez! Our former morning producer’s birthday was yesterday. The Texas State graduate is kind, funny, and smart. There’s never a dull moment with Arlett and her pup, Daisy. They really know how to brighten up a newsroom!

