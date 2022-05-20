Advertisement

Hello weekend - hello rain chances & cooler days!

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The week has been hot and dry but that is about to change with a weather pattern changing that includes a cold front! Friday’s afternoon temperatures have climbed into the 90s and the atmosphere is primed for storms. You can probably feel (& see it) outside. The humidity, the ‘soupy’ look, and the breezy conditions all add up to a storm-potential atmosphere. While there is some uncertainty in whether storms form at all today, we could see some storms fire up to the north and west of Central Texas, where the dryline and cold front interact. Some of those storms could come into Central Texas this evening. If storms do get going, they could turn severe quickly with large hail and damaging wind the highest threats.

Saturday brings a cold front but we won’t feel the cooler weather until Saturday night and into Sunday. The colder air lags behind, but the front actually moves through during the day Saturday. Highs will likely make it into the low and mid 90s just before the front swings in. Storm chances are here on Saturday in the afternoon and evening - some storms could be strong/severe with damaging winds and large hail. This isn’t the only chance for rain we see to round out the month of May. We have several days next week that could bring wet weather.

Our next best chance of rain next week comes in waves - one wave looking likely Monday into Tuesday and a second wave coming Tuesday into Wednesday. Some rain could linger into Thursday as well. We could see multiple inches of rain by the end of next week - which really helps the drought conditions but may also lead to some flooding concerns since it all comes in such a short window of time.

We say goodbye to 90s after Saturday and they won’t likely return until next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardra Robinson, 31, is charged with murder
Victim identified in deadly Waco shooting; detectives cannot find gun
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus
Gonzalo Lopez, 46
Search for escaped inmate continues, reward money increased to $50,000 for information leading to arrest
Waco woman injured in early morning drive-by shooting
Cannon Rush, 20, and his dog Willow were riding in a pickup when Cannon crashed. The young man...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Central Texas man killed in wreck

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Images
Storm chances return today and hang around through next week!
Sean's Friday Fastcast
KWTX Fastcast Images
Y’all ready for rain? A multi-inch rainfall event could arrive next week!
Sean's Thursday Fastcast