Hello weekend - hello rain chances & cooler days!

The week has been hot and dry but that is about to change with a weather pattern changing that includes a cold front! Friday’s afternoon temperatures have climbed into the 90s and the atmosphere is primed for storms. You can probably feel (& see it) outside. The humidity, the ‘soupy’ look, and the breezy conditions all add up to a storm-potential atmosphere. While there is some uncertainty in whether storms form at all today, we could see some storms fire up to the north and west of Central Texas, where the dryline and cold front interact. Some of those storms could come into Central Texas this evening. If storms do get going, they could turn severe quickly with large hail and damaging wind the highest threats.

Saturday brings a cold front but we won’t feel the cooler weather until Saturday night and into Sunday. The colder air lags behind, but the front actually moves through during the day Saturday. Highs will likely make it into the low and mid 90s just before the front swings in. Storm chances are here on Saturday in the afternoon and evening - some storms could be strong/severe with damaging winds and large hail. This isn’t the only chance for rain we see to round out the month of May. We have several days next week that could bring wet weather.

Our next best chance of rain next week comes in waves - one wave looking likely Monday into Tuesday and a second wave coming Tuesday into Wednesday. Some rain could linger into Thursday as well. We could see multiple inches of rain by the end of next week - which really helps the drought conditions but may also lead to some flooding concerns since it all comes in such a short window of time.

We say goodbye to 90s after Saturday and they won’t likely return until next weekend.

