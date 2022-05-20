New Braunfels K-9 alerts police of 59.5 lbs. of hydroponic marijuana,

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - A New Braunfels Police Department K-9 helped seize and arrest a San Antonio man May 19.

Officers made a traffic stop Thursday morning along Interstate-35 where K-9 Officer Turbo alerted to the vehicle of the discovery of drugs inside a duffle bag inside the truck.

Officers discovered 59.5 lbs. of hydroponic marijuana of worth a street value of an estimated $40,000.

Andrew Carrillo, 29, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana greater than 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds.

