New Braunfels K-9 alerts police of 59.5 lbs. of hydroponic marijuana,

K-9 Officer Turbo with the 59.5 lbs. of hydroponic marijuana
K-9 Officer Turbo with the 59.5 lbs. of hydroponic marijuana(New Braunfels Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - A New Braunfels Police Department K-9 helped seize and arrest a San Antonio man May 19.

Officers made a traffic stop Thursday morning along Interstate-35 where K-9 Officer Turbo alerted to the vehicle of the discovery of drugs inside a duffle bag inside the truck.

Officers discovered 59.5 lbs. of hydroponic marijuana of worth a street value of an estimated $40,000.

Andrew Carrillo, 29, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana greater than 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds.

