One person dead after motorcycle crash in College Station

Police say one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in College Station.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The southbound feeder of Highway 6 between the Post Oak Mall and Grand Station is back open after a fatal motorcycle crash early Friday morning.

One person died following the single vehicle crash, according to the College Station Police Department’s Facebook page.

The person killed was the only occupant of the motorcycle.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

