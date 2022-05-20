Strong storms with Saturday’s cold front

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The week has been hot and dry but that is about to change with a weather pattern changing that includes a cold front! Friday’s afternoon temperatures have climbed into the 90s and the atmosphere is primed for storms. You can probably feel (& see it) outside. The humidity, the ‘soupy’ look, and the breezy conditions all add up to a storm-potential atmosphere.

While there is some uncertainty in whether storms form at all today, we could see some storms fire up to the north and west of Central Texas, where the dryline and cold front interact. Some of those storms could come into Central Texas this evening. If storms do get going, they could turn severe quickly with large hail and damaging wind the highest threats.

Severe storms could be possible Friday evening/night - hail and winds are main threats (KWTX)

Depending on how long storms hold together, we could see some overnight rain, but most signs point to a quiet and muggy Friday night and Saturday morning. Our focus then turns to our cold front and more storm chances for Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs are in the lower 90s, before storms come rolling in. Once again, severe storms are possible with hail and damaging winds being the main concern. Here’s a look at the timing we’re expecting on Saturday afternoon and into the evening:

A timeline for the storm potential for Friday and Saturday in Central Texas (KWTX)

A higher severe threat is in the forecast from late Saturday afternoon through night and we are much more confident in coverage. Scattered to widespread storms and showers will move south and east through the evening and nighttime hours.

Saturday brings a chance for some strong to severe storms - hail and damaging winds are the main concerns (KWTX)

Storm chances come with the cold front but so do cooler temperatures! We see that as cooler weather filters in Saturday night - lows dip into the upper 50s/low 60s. Sunday’s temperatures will be in the 60s for most of the day with a few hours in the afternoon topping in the mid 70s! Sunday, overall, looks to be a nice day with only a few spotty showers here and there. Winds will be cooler too out of the northeast, and breezy, running in 10-20mph.

A strong cold front brings rain chances and a cool down for the second half of the weekend (KWTX)

We aren’t done with rain chances after this weekend either... we are tracking a few rounds of rain possible throughout next week. Some of the heaviest rain will come in waves, one wave looking likely late Monday into Tuesday and another wave coming Tuesday into Wednesday. We could see 1-3″ with isolated higher totals. That’s beneficial rain and would really help the ongoing drought conditions. May is typically our wettest month, averaging 4.44 in of rain, and we haven’t seen that come true this year... so far. We might just get the month’s average rainfall in about a week’s time. As of now, it looks like we have a ‘when it rains, it pours’ forecast in store for about the next week, but you’ll want to stay up to date on the forecast with the free, KWTX weather app for any changes that may occur.

Multi0inch totals could be possible over the next week (KWTX)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.