Temple Police investigate evening drive-by shooting

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public’s help on information of a drive-by shooting Thursday evening

Police responded to a shooting at around 7:30 p.m. May 19 in the 700 block of West Avenue E.

According to police, two suspects in a white vehicle fired a gun towards individuals.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is to contact at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

