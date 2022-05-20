Temple Police investigate evening drive-by shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public’s help on information of a drive-by shooting Thursday evening

Police responded to a shooting at around 7:30 p.m. May 19 in the 700 block of West Avenue E.

According to police, two suspects in a white vehicle fired a gun towards individuals.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is to contact at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

