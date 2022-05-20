Advertisement

Waco Police investigating shooting that left man wounded

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Waco Police Department are looking into a shooting Thursday evening that left a man wounded in the 2800 block of Flint.

Police officers were sent to investigate a disturbance in that area at 6:09 p.m. on May 19, police said.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers encountered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The officers cleared the house and no one else was found, except for the victim.

The victim was then transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay, police said.

A police official said the weapon has not been located and no arrests have been made at this time.

No further information is available.

