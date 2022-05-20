Advertisement

Waco woman admits to shooting boyfriend, police still searching for weapon used

Ardra Robinson, 31, is charged with murder(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman involved in Monday’s fatal shooting has admitted to shooting her boyfriend with a revolver and leaving him at the scene dead.

Ardra Charlette Robinson, 31, has been charged with Murder for intentionally or causing the death of John Wesley Perry III, the victim.

Waco police were dispatched to the Octapharma Plasma in the 5301 block of Bosque Blvd where there was a report of a shooting.

According to an affidavit obtained by KWTX, officers were able to see the security footage where they saw the victim enter the business when the suspect with braids arrived at 8:23 a.m. in a maroon Mercury sedan and is seen wearing a black t-shirt, a gray shawl and black and blue leggings entering the building.

Robinson is seen checking into a kiosk desk at 8:23 a.m. and appears to be talking to the victim before they both exit the business.

Both are seen entering the vehicle but at 8:28 a.m. Perry is seen exiting the sedan where there seems to be an altercation when he falls onto the ground.

With Perry on the ground, Robinson shoots at him with a handgun while standing above him and flees the scene in the sedan.

A witness told police, the victim was heard saying “no no no!” and also heard the gunshots. The business was able to confirm the identity of Robinson from the footage and the kiosk.

Waco police checked local records and where they found the vehicle registered to Robinson and broadcasted it to patrol officers.

A patrol officer located Robinson near the 700 block of Waco Drive where she was stopped and detained wearing the same clothes as in the surveillance footage.

While in custody, Robinson told police she and the victim were arguing before the shooting when she tried to grab his shirt when he was exiting her vehicle.

According to the affidavit, the victim did not hit the suspect nor did he have a weapon prior to the shooting.

Investigators are still searching for the weapon.

