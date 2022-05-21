Advertisement

Authorities are looking for Texas woman accused of fatally shooting cyclist competing in race

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is assisting in the search for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, of Austin, suspected in the fatal shooting of Anna Wilson, 25.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is assisting in the search for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, of Austin, suspected in the fatal shooting of Anna Wilson, 25.

The murder occurred May 11 in the 1700 block of Maple Avenue. Austin police issued a homicide warrant on May 17 for Armstrong.

Wilson was a Vermont native in Austin for a race at the time she was killed.

Police responding to a call at the East Austin residence discovered Wilson bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds.

They performed CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app.

Tips may also be sent to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

