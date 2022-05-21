Advertisement

Hello weekend - hello rain chances & cooler days!

By Brady Taylor
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday brings a cold front but we won’t feel the cooler weather until Saturday night and into Sunday. The colder air lags behind, but the front actually moves through during the day Saturday. Highs will likely make it into the low and mid 90s just before the front swings in. Storm chances are here on Saturday in the afternoon and evening - some storms could be strong/severe with damaging winds and large hail. This isn’t the only chance for rain we see to round out the month of May. We have several days next week that could bring wet weather.

Our next best chance of rain next week comes in waves - one wave looking likely Monday into Tuesday and a second wave coming Tuesday into Wednesday. Some rain could linger into Thursday as well. We could see multiple inches of rain by the end of next week - which really helps the drought conditions but may also lead to some flooding concerns since it all comes in such a short window of time.

We say goodbye to 90s after Saturday and they won’t likely return until next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ardra Robinson, 31, is charged with murder
Victim identified in deadly Waco shooting; detectives cannot find gun
There is a heavy police presence at Mexia High School Monday.
Person of interest detained at Mexia High after bullet holes spotted in restroom, weapon found on campus
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
Dutch Bros addresses ‘most difficult customer ever’ message on deaf Waco woman’s receipt
Waco woman injured in early morning drive-by shooting
The incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of US Highway 79 in...
UPDATE: Two detained following shooting at prom after-party, 2nd victim found

Latest News

fastcast rain raindrops wet water
Hello weekend - hello rain chances & cooler days!
A timeline for the storm potential for Friday and Saturday in Central Texas
Strong storms with Saturday’s cold front
KWTX Fastcast Images
Storm chances return today and hang around through next week!
Sean's Friday Fastcast