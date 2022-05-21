Jonesboro High golf team crushes competition by 40 strokes, win state championship

JONESBORO, Texas (KWTX) - A local golf team is still riding high after winning the school’s first ever state championship, crushing the competition by 40 strokes.

Jonesboro High School won the prestigious title over a 2-day tournament at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.

40 strokes separated the Eagles from second place Miami.

Senior Jeffrey Morse, 18, led the team, shooting 153 in two rounds, an impressive 11 strokes over par.

The stellar performance earned Morse the individual state title for 1A.

“What the state championship means to me,” Morse said. “It first started out as a dream and then turned into a passion and then it came to me the first day that I realized that I’m here and have a shot to do it.”

Morse has been a part of the Eagles golf program since his freshman year.

Last year, Morse and his teammates qualified for the state championship and ended up finishing third.

The golfer says that motivated him to dream big for his senior year.

Morse was in third place going into the last round, two strokes off the leader when he came back to win it all.

“It means more than anything to me that everybody stood behind me even when it was just a joke at first and now it turned out to be a reality,” Morse said.

“I have my team to thank to help me through it and a lot of the Jonesboro, Gatesville, Coryell community to thank for it, too.”

Morse will graduate next Friday along with teammates Logan Necessary and Hunter Thompson. Morse hopes to play golf in college but has not decided yet where he’ll attend.

Juniors Costin Allison and Michael Kaibas were also part of the history-making winning squad.

The first place finish led to an invite for the entire team to play in the National High School Golf Association’s National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina in July.

