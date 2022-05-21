Shots fired during domestic disturbance at Waco apartment complex

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department officers are investigating after a suspect in a domestic disturbance fired a weapon at the Ashton Apartments complex in the 5100 Block of Hawthorne Drive Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the complex at about 5:21 p.m. and learned a suspect fired at a vehicle.

No one was inside the vehicle at the time and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators spent more than an hour gathering evidence and cleared the scene later in the evening.

While the suspect remains at large, police believe this to be an isolated incident and said there is no danger to the public.

