Some Strong Storms This Evening with A Cooldown After!

Some strong storms will be seen this evening as a cold front is pushing through. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 11pm, with the main threats being quarter to half-dollar size hail and 60mph wind gusts. Storms will track east going through this evening, with everything out of our viewing area by 11pm.

Behind the front we’re going to have some great weather on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70′s! Enjoy that though, because rain chances return for the work week, but we could really use some rain especially out west. Severe weather chances are low next week, but we could see some minor flooding due to all the rain we’re expected to see. The rain chances die off by Thursday, with highs getting back into the mid to upper 80′s as we head into next weekend.

