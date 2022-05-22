Advertisement

A BEAUTIFUL Sunday Before More Rain Arrives

We’ll have partly cloudy skies heading through your Sunday, with morning lows around 60° to start. We only make it into the mid 70’s for highs, with dew points
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ll have partly cloudy skies heading through your Sunday, with morning lows around 60° to start. We only make it into the mid 70′s for highs, with dew points staying low throughout the day due to north winds. We dip to the 60′s after sunset, with rain chances returning for the work week.

We’ll have a few scattered showers and storms on Monday with highs back in the 80′s, before even better rain coverage arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rain dies down early Thursday morning, and by that time we’ll have picked around 1 inch of rain for most areas of Central Texas, but a few spots could see close to 2 inches.

Highs will dip back to the 70′s during the middle of the week because of the rain, before warming back into the low to mid 80′s by the end of the week. Rain chances look small as we approach next weekend, with plenty of sunshine expected for our area.

