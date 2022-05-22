A brief rain reprieve Sunday before 2″+ of rain arrive early this week

Saturday’s rainfall was well welcomed because it not only helped to drop temperatures well below average, but it also produced much needed precipitation for a good chunk of our area. There’s been a few spots that did not see rainfall at all but everyone is expected to see rainfall starting late tomorrow and lasting through Wednesday. By the time all is set and done, we’re forecasting most locations to receive at least 2″ of rain with upwards of 4″ to 5″+ east of I-35. Today’s going to be a dry day, however, with only a 10% chance of an afternoon shower. Skies are going to be mostly cloudy and it’s going to be significantly cooler than we’ve been after Saturday’s front dropped out temperatures. Morning lows in the low-to-mid 60s will only warm into the mid-70s as sunshine tries to return late in the day.

Most of the day Monday should be dry but those rain chances will come back up late in the afternoon and at night. Once the rain begins late Monday, you should expected waves of rain off-and-on through late Wednesday. The heaviest of the rain looks to arrive late Tuesday afternoon through midday Wednesday, but there’s also a wave of rain set to move through Monday night, early Tuesday, and then again late Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain will be locally heavy at times and localized flooding is possible, especially east of I-35, with a chance of severe thunderstorms late Monday and Tuesday too. Strong storms through Wednesday may contain gusty winds, hail, or even a stray tornado, but we’re not expecting a severe weather outbreak or anything of the sort. With the rain around, we’re expecting temperatures to stay in the 60s in the morning and 70s and low 80s for highs. After the rain clears with a cold front Wednesday, we’ll have another mild-to-warm day Thursday before the heat starts to turn back up again into Memorial Day weekend. High temperatures by Memorial day should be in the 90s again but we’re only expecting low 90s at the current time.

